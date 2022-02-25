iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.51 and last traded at $59.57. Approximately 185,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 416,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05.
