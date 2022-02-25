iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.50 and last traded at $54.55. 5,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 19,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78.

