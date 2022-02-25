iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 45,976 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,671% compared to the average volume of 1,659 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $63.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,339.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 81,515 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

