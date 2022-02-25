iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $262.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

