iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 146.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,690.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,476,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $264.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.40 and a 200-day moving average of $270.37. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $232.17 and a one year high of $293.37.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.