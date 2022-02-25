iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:IYT)

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 5,131 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,001% compared to the average daily volume of 466 put options.

IYT traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.28. 300,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.19.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.