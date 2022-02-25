iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,000 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $157,699,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,653,000 after acquiring an additional 793,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,074,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,341,000 after acquiring an additional 774,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.