iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $83.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

