Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 559 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ITRI opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $122.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 55.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Itron by 34.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 982,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

