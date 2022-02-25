IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of ISEE stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.55. 1,091,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,242. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.44. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISEE. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $86,022.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,696,000 after buying an additional 709,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 378,856 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $6,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 229,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 41.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

