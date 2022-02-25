Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.43.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $5.98 on Friday, reaching $176.05. 619,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,755. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 580.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

