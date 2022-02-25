Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.51.

JACK opened at $85.55 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

