Jakob Sigurdsson Buys 2,800 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,893 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £53,004 ($72,084.86).
Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,849 ($25.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Victrex plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,835 ($24.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,720 ($36.99). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,204.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,376.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a GBX 96.14 ($1.31) dividend. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.
About Victrex (Get Rating)
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.
