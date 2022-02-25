Jakob Sigurdsson Buys 2,800 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,893 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £53,004 ($72,084.86).

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,849 ($25.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Victrex plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,835 ($24.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,720 ($36.99). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,204.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,376.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a GBX 96.14 ($1.31) dividend. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

VCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($31.69) price objective on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($29.10) to GBX 2,060 ($28.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,667.78 ($36.28).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

