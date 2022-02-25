Jane Street Group LLC Has $14.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 114.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 162,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Get iShares MSCI BRIC ETF alerts:

BKF opened at $41.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BRIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BRIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.