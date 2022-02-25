Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,556 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $117,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAF. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 48,600.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 88.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 270.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 141.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,851,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,274 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF opened at $9.61 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 266.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

About GrafTech International (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.