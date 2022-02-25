Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $103.07 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,055,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $103,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,093,000 after purchasing an additional 256,289 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,361,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3,802.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 121,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 118,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $139.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

