Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $95.53 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 630,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $95,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,675,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after buying an additional 295,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after buying an additional 232,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,111,000 after buying an additional 156,004 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.59 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

