Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,831,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,671 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $106,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,579,000 after purchasing an additional 995,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 1,902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 229,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after acquiring an additional 75,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

