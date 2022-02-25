Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,501 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $128,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Paylocity by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after acquiring an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paylocity by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Paylocity by 315.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $205.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 130.25 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.67.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

