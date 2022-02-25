Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 579,026 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,281,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $89,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

