Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after acquiring an additional 191,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after buying an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after buying an additional 197,752 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.20. 508,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,007. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.86.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

