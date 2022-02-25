JB Capital LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,865,961. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.24 and its 200-day moving average is $375.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

