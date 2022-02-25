JB Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

IWP traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $97.40. 14,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,764. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.78 and a one year high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

