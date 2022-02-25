JB Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock worth $5,599,204 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.13 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

