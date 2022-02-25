JB Capital LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $22.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,049.44. 88,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,916. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,322.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.