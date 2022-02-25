Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €71.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($85.80) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.14 ($74.02).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.