Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.60.

Shares of AMED opened at $147.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.72. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 157.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 25.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,845,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

