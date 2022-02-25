Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Severn Trent Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Severn Trent in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Severn Trent’s FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

