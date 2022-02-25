Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 12,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,991,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Airbnb stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.09. 6,168,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583,615. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.57 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.80 and a 200 day moving average of $167.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $215.49.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 279.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 960,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,124,000 after purchasing an additional 707,818 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 67.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 111.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 546,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 103.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,925,000 after purchasing an additional 371,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.48.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.