JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JELD. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE:JELD opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $31.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 284,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,662,000 after acquiring an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

