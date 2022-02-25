Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $728.55

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 728.55 ($9.91) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.66). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.91), with a volume of 311,914 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 728.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 728.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68.
Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Company Profile (LON:DTG)
