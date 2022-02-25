JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $733.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.43.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

