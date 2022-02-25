John J. Lupica Sells 901 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CB stock opened at $199.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.84 and its 200-day moving average is $189.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.
CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
