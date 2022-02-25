John J. Lupica Sells 901 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CB stock opened at $199.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.84 and its 200-day moving average is $189.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

