Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Joint updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of JYNT traded down $9.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.50. 1,028,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,932. The company has a market capitalization of $598.14 million, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33. Joint has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $111.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

