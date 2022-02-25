Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.47. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 209,033 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$175.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,878 shares in the company, valued at C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

