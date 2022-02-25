JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €48.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($96.48) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.83 ($75.94).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €55.72 ($63.32) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 52-week high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

