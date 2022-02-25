JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Neutral

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on E.On from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

