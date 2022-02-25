JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) to “Neutral”

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $620.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $600.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

PANW stock opened at $539.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $518.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $111,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

