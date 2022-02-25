Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JFHHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($3.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFHHF opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

