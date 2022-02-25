K21 (K21) Market Cap Reaches $13.57 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One K21 coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002318 BTC on popular exchanges. K21 has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and $191,174.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, K21 has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00036854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00110205 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,803,887 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

