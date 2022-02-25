Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of KMDA opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $252.87 million, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

