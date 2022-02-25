KARMA Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $25.07 million and $11.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001443 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049671 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.22 or 0.00277557 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

