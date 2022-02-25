Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.87, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.43. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $985,860.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,207. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.