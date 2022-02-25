Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Trading 3.7% Higher

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 10,976 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 7,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Kaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of legal medical and recreational cannabis using its proprietary Kaya Shack brand. It offers various cannabis products including flower, concentrates, cannabis-infused foods, and topical creams. The company was founded on April 22, 1993 and is headquartered Fort Lauderdale, FL.

