Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Trading 3.7% Higher

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 10,976 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 7,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.
Kaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KAYS)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaya (KAYS)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.