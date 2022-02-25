Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.
Shares of NYSE KW opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kennedy-Wilson (KW)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.