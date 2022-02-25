Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

