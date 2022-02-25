Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 415.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 18,396 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 17.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

