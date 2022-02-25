Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $585,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after acquiring an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after acquiring an additional 384,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after purchasing an additional 591,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,726,000 after purchasing an additional 213,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.45.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.09. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

