Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $678,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 829.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $87.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 94.33%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

