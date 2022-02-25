Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,128 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $77.86 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

