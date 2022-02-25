Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $112.96 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

